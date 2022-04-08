Bridges out of action, flooding at Menangle and Wallacia

news, local-news,

Many major roads and bridges in and out of Wollondilly remain affected after the return of extreme rainfall on Thursday. The NSW SES evacuation warning for Picton's CBD was lifted about 6am on Friday, but the all clear does not extend to the shire's road network. Wollondilly mayor Matt Gould took to Facebook to update residents on the state of the shire following the downpour and flooding on Thursday. He said that the Nepean River had already reached its peak at Menangle and Camden, and Wallacia's expected peak was about 2pm. "We've probably seen the worst of this weather but things will still be very wet today," he said. "It won't be as bad as yesterday." Evacuation warnings are still in place for the Bents Basin area of Wallacia, while other northern Wollondilly areas are experiencing partial isolation (including Eagle Creek Road and the Yerranderie village and surrounds). Menangle Bridge, Blaxland Crossing, Cobbitty Bridge and Douglas Park Causeway are all out of action and will be for several days. "We've got crews out today working extensively to do emergency repairs on the road," Cr Gould said. "We're trying to hold the roads together as best we can but there has been extensive damage to them again. "We're asking people to stay off the road if not necessary. "As far as the bridges, we're not expecting any of them to open before Sunday at best. "With the amount of flooding we're seeing on top of the weather event of last month, they will need more extensive engineering inspections than they normally would. "The best case is Sunday, but more likely Monday or Tuesday. "Douglas Park Causeway will not open until at least mid to late next week." Meanwhile Old Razorback Road is still closed from the landslide in last month's weather event. The NSW SES update noted flood levels at Menangle and Wallacia are almost at or have surpassed the April 1988 flood levels. "A deepening coastal trough has been producing heavy rainfall over the Hawkesbury Nepean Valley since Wednesday evening," the update noted. "Major flooding is occurring along the Upper Nepean River at Menangle, moderate flooding is occurring at Camden and minor flooding is occurring at Wallacia. Major flooding is expected at Wallacia. Flooding higher than the April 1988 flood is possible along the Upper Nepean River at Menangle. "The Nepean River at Menangle Bridge peaked at 16.83 metres around 4pm April 7, higher than the March 2022 flood peak (15.92 m) and slightly higher than the April 1988 flood peak (16.75 m)."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/174bc15a-b04b-4fc3-bdf6-17eac824cc4e.jpg/r0_6_864_494_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg