Funding for library upgrade in Wollondilly

Wollondilly Library is in for a $400,000 facelift after it received state funding this month. Wollondilly Council welcomed the funding under then 2021/22 Public Library Infrastructure Grant Program. The library, located in Picton, will receive $403,092 for its regeneration. Wollondilly mayor Matt Gould said it was fantastic news for the shire's library users. "We have been consistently told that our library users need more spaces for quiet study or reading within the library building," he said. "These funds will help us to upgrade the library, incorporating a great new community lounge space, providing places to read quietly or meet with others. "The new facilities will allow for room to grow for our future Cultural Precinct library, and will become a permanent community space when the Precinct is complete. "We have been through a difficult few years of bushfires, storms and pandemic lockdowns. Libraries provide a space where people of all ages can come together for all sorts of activities, so it is fantastic to se them prioritised by the state government. "I'd like to thank our local member Nathaniel Smith for supporting council to receive this funding and helping us meet the needs of our community." Mr Smith said Wollondilly's grant was part of the $6 million of government funding to 26 public library projects across the state. "This significant grant will help the Wollondilly Council to provide increased community space at Wollondilly Library," Mr Smith said. "Existing space will also be improved with new furniture and layout to provide study spaces, a community lounge, meeting room and collection area. "Good libraries contribute to community resilience with quality facilities, great collections and access to the internet, and we are pleased in assisting in the upgrade of these critical services." NSW Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin said public libraries continued to grow and provide access to services that help people at all stages of their lives. "This funding is part of the additional $60 million over four years the NSW Government is providing to enhance library services and facilities across the state," he said. "The NSW Government is committed to working with councils to enhance library services and facilities across the state. "This funding allocation brings the total of State Government support for NSW libraries in 2021/22 to a record $38.6 million." The Library Council of NSW, assisted by the State Library, assessed the applications for grants under the 2021/22 program.

