Georges Riverkeeper honours dedicated members

Six passionate folks have been honoured by the Georges Riverkeeper organisation for their commitment to protecting the river. Representatives come from up and down the river, and include council and community representatives. Beth Salt, Georges Riverkeeper program manager, thanked the honourees for their dedication. "Many of these honourees have been involved with Georges Riverkeeper for a significant length of time and are committed supporters of our organization and passionate advocates for the Georges River," she said. Dawn Emerson was honoured for her work with the organisation, beginning as an advocate in 1991, then a Georges Riverkeeper representative for more than 28 years. Her love for the river began growing up in Wedderburn, where the Georges ran through her family's property. "Dawn played a significant role in the success and development of Georges Riverkeeper, turning it from a lobbying group to what is it today, Sydney's longest serving catchment group," the organisation noted. "She held the position of Deputy Chairperson in 1999 and President in 2001, and was instrumental in securing the lease from National Parks and Wildlife Service for the Riverkeeper Centre and establishing a partnership with NSW Corrective Services. "Throughout Dawn's decades of working with Georges Riverkeeper, she has been a strong voice for protection and conservation. We are fortunate that she continues to attend committee meetings throughout the year and shares her wealth of knowledge and experience." Tom Croucher was recognised for serving as a Sutherland Shire Council representative on the organisation for almost a decade, and continues his work with Georges Riverkeeper even after having retired from the council. Sharyn Cullis - also known as Mrs Georges River - has been an "invaluable" community representative with Georges Riverkeeper for years. Her love for the waterway began as a child, growing up on the banks of Prospect Creek. "Sharryn remembers seeing suds from detergent washing down the creek back in the 1960s and felt troubled by finding a blinded turtle affected by the chemicals," the organisation noted. "Since then, Sharyn helped form the Georges River Environmental Alliance in the early 1990s, was the principal at The Georges River Environmental Education Centre, and has been attending Georges Riverkeeper meetings since before the Riverkeeper program was developed." Liverpool representative Geoff Shelter was recognised for his service on the organisation between 2012 and 2021. He supported many important actions include catchment management, research, data collection and advocacy before retiring. Kim Wagstaff was honoured for his passion as a community representative for a decade. The Oatley Flora and Fauna member has been dubbed "a true conservation hero". Cabramatta resident Adrian Wong first learned of the Georges River through Orphan School Creek, which he passed walked to school every day growing up. He served as a representative for four years, including two terms as treasurer and one term as chairperson. "Adrian was a strong voice for the Georges River, and remained committed to its protection and conservation during many years of his representation."

