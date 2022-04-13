Funding for strategy to save koalas

news, environment,

Almost $200 million has been set aside for the NSW Government's new Koala Strategy, including a 'koala stronghold location' in Campbelltown. The five-year-plan promises to be a 'comprehensive roadmap' to deliver on the government's ambition to double NSW koala numbers. "This is the largest investment in any single special in Australian," state environment minister James Griffin said. "We know there are multiple threats to koalas, including loss and fragmentation of their habitat, compounded by the impact of the devastating 2019-2020 bushfires, as well as vehicle strike and dog attack." The funding includes $107.1 million for koala habitat conservation and $23.3 million for improving the safety and health of koalas by removing threats, improving health and rehabilitation, and establishing a translocation program. Wollondilly MP Nathaniel Smith, said a key part of the Koala Strategy involved establishing partnerships with conservation groups and communities. "We all want to see koalas thrive in the wild for generations to come, and everyone, including land managers, local councils, wildlife carers, citizen scientists and the NSW Government needs to be involved," Mr Smith said. NSW Labor welcomed the Koala Strategy but said koalas will not be saved if current laws, policies and planning rules failed to protect them. "Labor welcomes this investment in the future of NSW koalas but we remain concerned that this target cannot be met without a change to other policies across government." Labor environment spokeswoman Penny Sharpe said. "The NSW Koala Strategy is doomed to fail unless a true whole of government approach is committed to and delivered by each and every minister with oversight on the policies and laws that impact on koalas." Labor says koala numbers cannot be increased without changes to land clearing laws or clearer rules for protecting koala corridors. Campbelltown MP Greg Warren said it was important to protect Campbelltown's disease-free koala colony with actions not just words.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/63c2e1e0-fb27-4da3-be13-c45c1d582f9d.jpg/r0_427_6000_3817_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg