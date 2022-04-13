Little League Championships to be played in Macarthur

news, local-news,

Local baseballers will be in for a treat, with the 2022 Australian Little League Championship to be held at Milton Park in Macquarie Fields. Baseball Australia last week confirmed the 2022 event - which will again feature a second division - will run from June 8-13. The six-day event will be hosted in conjunction with Macarthur Baseball League and supported by Destination NSW. Lismore - which has hosted the past six Australian Little League Championships - was unable to hold the event after a major flood event in late February caused widespread damage. Baseball Australia chief executive Glenn Williams said while the circumstances were extremely difficult, being able to lock in a quality venue in Milton Park was a positive result for the event. "The Macarthur Baseball League has shown an incredible appetite to jump in at short notice and take on the big task of hosting the championship," Williams said. "Out of a difficult set of circumstances we're fortunate to have been able to lock in a quality facility at Milton Park that will ensure the show will go on. "At the end of the day letting the kids play ball was all anyone wanted and we're incredibly appreciative of the support of MBL and Destination NSW in helping lock in a new venue so we can achieve that goal." Macarthur Baseball League president Adam Forbes said it was an exciting opportunity and the countdown to June was now on. "It is a wonderful privilege for Macarthur Baseball League to host the pinnacle of junior baseball, the 2022 Australian Little League Championship," Forbes said. "It will be a great way to showcase the fantastic volunteers who continue to be the reason for our growth and success." The champions will earn the right to represent Australia Region at the 2022 Little League Baseball World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, from August 17-28. Ryde defeated Cronulla in an all-New South Wales top-tier decider in 2021 while Hills were crowned the first-ever Australian Little League Division II champions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/5bac602e-b18d-4809-b6a3-908fd10835b5.jpg/r0_211_4363_2676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Little League Championships to be played in Macarthur