Homegrown Wiggle dances for charity

Bargo's very own Wiggle, Tsehay Hawkins, has been named an ambassador for Ronald McDonald House Charities' national Dance for Sick Kids fundraiser. The talented dancer said it was an honour to serve as an ambassador for the foundation's important work. "I am extremely proud to be a Dance for Sick Kids Ambassador for 2022," the teen said. "Dance is one of my biggest passions, and I can't wait to share that with people across the country, all in support of the invaluable work of Ronald McDonald House Charities. I encourage all Aussies to get involved - whether you wake up and shake it up or finish the day with a boogie, let's have some fun and raise funds to help seriously ill and injured children and their families." Registrations are now open for the Dance for Sick Kids fundraiser. Ronald McDonald House Charities is calling on people of all ages and abilities to make time for some serious fun this May and sign up for the seven-day dance challenge. Run Monday, May 23 to Sunday, May 29, all funds raised will support families staying at Ronald McDonald Houses around the country. Ronald McDonald House provides a 'home away from home' for families of seriously ill and injured children being treated at nearby hospitals. The Houses keep families close by giving parents and siblings the opportunity to stay together to support their sick loved ones. Dance for Sick Kids aims to raise $1.6 million, which would provide 10,000 nights of support. Joining Tsehay as ambassadors are Australian dance legends Marko Panzic and Jarryd Byrne. With free access to more than 1000 on-demand dance classes for the month of May, Dance for Sick Kids welcomes everyone to get moving and grooving for a good cause. "We're calling on everyone across Australia - from individuals to dance studios, community groups, workplaces and schools - to shimmy on over," Ronald McDonald House Charities chief executive Barbara Ryan said. "No matter your age or dance skill, this feel-good fundraiser is for everyone. "So please, make time for some serious fun and Dance for Sick Kids this May. After all, we know it always feels good to dance - dancing for sick and injured children feels life-changing."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/9f954c78-f2c2-446c-a7e2-b7a9229ddc97.png/r0_52_3015_1755_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg