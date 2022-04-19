Macarthur FC to hold flood relief match on Friday

news, local-news,

Macarthur FC will raise money to aid flood relief in Macarthur at the club's next home game. The Bulls' match against the Melbourne Victory at Campbelltown Sports Stadium this Friday, April 22 will be dedicated to raising funds for victims of the devastating flooding which once again impacted communities in Camden and Wollondilly this month. The latest round of flooding came just a month after two damaging floods swept through the likes of Camden, Cobbitty, Wallacia, Menangle, Thirlmere, Yerranderie and more. Roads throughout the shire are still heavily damaged by the weather and many residents in Camden, particularly those who live at Poplar Tourist Park, face a long road to recovery. Macarthur FC hopes the dedicated charity match will help ease the burden on those who have been most affected. "As a club, we want to support and help our local community who earlier this year were heavily affected by flooding, with many people losing their houses and small goods due to the floods," Macarthur FC said in a statement. "With tickets for this match starting from just $5, all ticket proceeds will go to the Macarthur FC Foundation who will then work with local councils to donate all money raised to support community programs and those in need in the Macarthur region. "Thanks to our partners Cabra-Vale Diggers, Camden Council, Campbelltown Council, Symbio Limited and Wisdom Homes, who are supporting the Flood Relief Charity Match and covering all costs." Macarthur FC chairman Gino Marra said the flood relief match was a great way to enjoy some football while giving back to the community and helping out in a difficult time. "To see images of our local businesses and communities suffer throughout the 2022 floods has been heartbreaking for us," he said. "We feel for the community and are positive our contribution will be one that will help those in the community get back on their feet. "We have always focused on giving back to the community where we can, and to host a Flood Relief Charity Match, we believe is the best way to bring the community together as one and to support each other through this challenging time." Tickets to the match are on sale now via macarthurfc.com.au or direct via Ticketek. The match kicks off at 7.45pm. Melbourne Victory are three places ahead of the Bulls on the A-League ladder, and go into the match with the momentum of three wins. Full information available at macarthurfc.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/0f55b1f5-d2d2-49f9-acda-68b50db4b3e9.png/r0_35_1600_939_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg