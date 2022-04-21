Funding for Silverdale Road upgrades

news, local-news,

A further $6 million will be spent to upgrade Silverdale Road in the latest round of federal government funding. Hume MP Angus Taylor announced $6,016,840 had been allocated to the upgrade project under road four of the $200 million Local Roads Package. This is in addition to the $6,963,085 announced under round three of the package. Safety upgrades will be made to a 6.7-kilometre stretch of Silverdale Road between Taylors Road and Blaxland Crossing. The latest funding will further progress works started in the last funding round. "This additional funding is on top of the $8 million previously provided by the federal government under round three of the Local Roads Package for scoping and initial improvements undertaken by Wollondilly Council on this stretch of Silverdale Road," Mr Taylor said. "Works to be carried out with the additional $6 million will include road widening from Marsh Road to Warradale Road, safety improvements at Ridgehaven Road intersection and road re-surfacing north of Farnsworth Avenue intersection. "I have heard loud and clear community concern about Silverdale Road keeping up with demand as the area grows, and I will continue to deliver investment in this road and other local roads around Wollondilly." Wollondilly mayor Matt Gould welcomed the latest round of funding. "We are very pleased to have receive more funding for these ongoing works on Silverdale Road, which is one of the most frequently used roads in the shire and our closest link to the new airport site. "Wollondilly Council has been advocating loudly for extra government support to help us maintain and improve this major road, for the safety of our residents as well as the many motorists who travel through the shire on this route. "I would like to thank the federal government for this injection of funds so we can continue the work we have started to upgrade Silverdale Road. "We will be continuing to look out for funding opportunities for all our major roads and hope that this and other main roads in the shire will ultimately be taken over as state roads, as with similar roads in our neighbouring local government areas." It is expected that the upgrade project will be complete by January, 2024. It is currently in the planning stages. Work currently under way on site is under previously funded improvements. The project is designed to improve traffic flow on the strategic road network including the Old Hume Highway, Camden Bypass and Hume Motorway; improve travel efficiency and traffic flow for freight vehicles in the shire; improve connectivity to jobs and services at the developing Aerotropolis; improve stopping locatoins for buses; increase connectivity to residential areas; and reduce travel times, resulting in reduced fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Upgrades are also planned through the Silverdale township between Warradale Road and the shopping centre, and Wollondilly Council is developing strategic designs for the future Silverdale Road between the Farnsworth intersection and Wallacia.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/bc502537-0d8a-4ff2-8dbc-7bccc217c2a6.jpg/r0_220_6000_3610_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg