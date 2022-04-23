news, development,

Work on more than 300 new lots is kicking off at Menangle Park. The Dahua Group has started stage three of its masterplanned development in the suburb, following the completion of stages one and 2a of the $1.5 billion development. The development will be in partnership with civil contractors Western Earthmoving and superintendent Benaiah Project Management. Dahua's associate director of development, Robert Fischer, said stage three would include 331 new vacant residential lots and 2022 would be an even bigger year at Menangle Park. "It will be very exciting to see the first homes of stage one to be completed later this year, and for the first residents to be moving in the following year," he said. Western Earthmoving managing director Graham Ragg said he was excited to be working with Dahua Group on such a 'milestone project'. "We are excited to be partnering with Dahua Group on the construction of stage three at Menangle Park, a project that will play a huge role in meeting the housing, community and amenity demands of this growing area," he said. "The diverse mix of housing as part of this stage will create a vibrant culture and community. "This will be a truly collaborative partnership which will increase the supply of safe, secure, social and affordable housing in south-west Sydney." The Menangle Park development encompasses almost 500 hectares and will feature more than 4000 homes. It will feature a local town centre, as well as education, health, sports and community infrastructure.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/ba106810-2aaa-4a0d-b217-45e139034375.JPG/r9_116_965_656_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Next stage of Menangle Park development kicking off