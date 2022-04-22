South32 extends its grassroots support

news, local-news,

South32 Illawarra Metallurgical Coal has announced it will sponsor the Illawarra Women's Rugby League competition for the third consecutive year. This year the Illawarra Open Women's and U18's Rugby League teams will compete in a combined competition, pulling together the Illawarra and Macarthur divisions to form a new tournament, which will kick off this Saturday, April 23. Illawarra Rugby League Board of Management Chairman Gerry Murphy said they were grateful for the continued support of the mining organisation. "Illawarra Rugby League is excited to extend our commercial partnership with South32 IMC to include our junior representative teams and competitions," he said. "We are proud to be able to provide both the opportunity for all children to participate, no matter their age or ability, and develop our young talent with the aim to transition as many as possible through the grades and ultimately into the NRL. This could not be achieved without the support of partners such as South32 IMC." South32 hopes the sponsorship will help to grow the game locally, and encourage more women of all ages to participate and supporting local elite level players to achieve their ambitions of higher representative honours. This year, South32 is also sponsoring the Illawarra Junior Rugby League tackle and tag competitions, including the boys' and girls' under-6 to under-16s leagues, which in 2022 are expected to attract 2500 registered participants playing for 207 teams. South32 Vice President of Operations Peter Baker said he was glad the company could help. "South32 is very proud to support the 2022 Illawarra Women's and Junior Rugby League competitions. We love to support our local communities and one of the things I'm excited about is watching some of rugby league's stars of the future emerge from the Illawarra's junior rugby league competitions. We wish all participants a safe and successful season ahead."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/0b5d518b-1dca-4cd1-a44c-4a5623d6883e.jpeg/r0_56_2048_1213_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

South32 extends its grassroots support