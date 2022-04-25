Thousands attend Picton dawn service

news, local-news,

More than 5000 people are estimated to have attended this year's dawn service in Picton to commemorate Anzac Day. Picton Anzac Day Committee held the annual event at Picton Memorial Park, after a successful march down Argyle Street from 6.30am. The rain started just as the march was kicking off, but the drizzle didn't deter shire residents from flocking to Picton to pay their respects to Australia's fallen, serving and veteran service personnel. Lest We Forget.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/9598519a-f903-40da-bfab-b9ba424b8838.JPG/r0_545_4032_2823_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg