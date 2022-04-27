news, local-news,

With fire and flood disasters still fresh in mind for residents in Wollondilly and the broader Macarthur area, locals are invited to attend a special disaster resilience expo. Wollondilly Council and Wingecarribee councils have banded together to host the two-day Response, Recovery and Resilience Expo at Mittagong RSL this Tuesday, May 3 and Thursday, May 4, in partnership with Resilience NSW and the National Recovery and Resilience Agency. The expo will teach participants what they can do to make their families, friends and pets safer by knowing the risks and planning actions which can be taken now and during emergencies. The Expo will also look at how to stay informed and where to find reliable information, and what can be done to look after the community, local wildlife and beautiful environment in which we live. Resilience NSW's Commissioner Shane FitzSimmons - everyone's hero during the 2019/20 bushfire crisis - will present on day one. The first day will also include speeches from representatives of the Leadbeater Group, the CSIRO, the Insurance Council of Australia, Wollondilly Council and Wingecarribee Council. Tuesday's even runs 9am-7pm. Day two, running from 9am, will see speakers from Blue Eco Homes, Community Links Wellbeing, Givit and Habitat for Humanity. The expo will feature more than 30 stallholders who will have a great range of free information and resources to give out to attendees. Registration for the Expo is free, however there are limited places each day so registration is essential to secure a place. For those unable to attend in person, links will be provided to hear from the guest speakers online. Register at: www.wollondilly.nsw.gov.au/emergency-information/fire/response-recovery-and-resilience-expo-2022/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/16c585ab-306d-46fe-9685-f0d3726c9028.jpg/r0_221_5816_3507_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Residents invited to resilience expo with Shane FitzSimmons