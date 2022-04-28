Melanoma March taking place this weekend

news, local-news,

The annual Melanoma March may have been absent for the past two years, but skin cancer is certainly not going away. That's why the Melanoma Institute Australia is excited to bring back physical marches this year to raise vital funds, including the Western Sydney march at Weir Reserve, Penrith. The march - after being postponed due to the floods - will be held this Sunday, May 1 and registration is $40 for adults or $20 for children. More than $600,000 has already been raised as part of this year's campaign and organisers hope to see that figure reach $1 million to aid in research into a world-first personalised immunotherapy clinical trial. Australia has the highest melanoma rates in the world with one person diagnosed with the disease every 30 minutes. Toni Turner from Picton and Hayley Bourke from Catherine Field are both well aware of the dangers of melanoma. In 2020, Mrs Turner's husband Rod, aged 58, had a lump removed on his neck which was later confirmed as melanoma. Further surgery was required to remove some lymph nodes and a follow-up scan in January revealed the Stage III melanoma has returned. Mr Turner is now undergoing an immunotherapy trial. Mrs Turner and daughter Bronte are joining the march and are urging the community to step up. "Everyone at the MIA has been wonderful, generous and so supportive through this journey," she said. "Melanoma March is so important in raising money to conduct these trials, improve treatments and give hope to those fighting melanoma today. "I hope we can continue to raise awareness for this insidious disease and encourage more education around sun safety." Ms Bourke, 37, was diagnosed with melanoma when she was just 21. She underwent surgery and had two lymph nodes removed. Come 2016, Ms Bourke found a mass in her left armpit - another melanoma, which had spread to her ovaries and lymph nodes through her body. She has since undergone multiple surgeries, immunotherapy and radiation, but it hasn't responded. Ms Bourke is also looking forward to joining the Melanoma March. "'I am hoping to march in the Western Sydney March with my partner, family and friends," she said. "As someone who is currently living with melanoma, I know how important it is to raise much needed funds for research. New treatments give me hope to keep fighting, one day I hope to find my miracle cure. "I hope to continue to raise awareness for melanoma so people can truly understand how important it is to stay safe in the sun and to get their skin checked regularly. "People need to understand that melanoma can be aggressive and life threatening if not detected early, melanoma is so much more than a mole on your skin. I have only been sunburnt twice in my life and I still face stage IV melanoma each day. I see how hard it is for my loved ones who are fighting this diagnosis with me." To register or donate to Melanoma March, go to www.melanomamarch.org.au.

