Ingleburn runner bags silver at Little Athletics meet

news, local-news,

Eva Gawel is a speed demon, and she's got the silverware to prove it. The Ingleburn resident recently picked up a silver medal at the national Little Athletics Championships held in Melbourne, where she was one of just 13 NSW competitors to take part. The 12-year-old earned her medal in the 1500-metre sprint. It was a NSW cleansweep of the discipline, with teammates Philippa Quarrell and Keira Toohey filling out the podium. Eva said it felt amazing to take home a silver medal. "It was really exciting," she said. "I was pretty tired but then it felt really surreal, like someone should pinch me, maybe I was dreaming. "Getting the silver medal made me happy that I had done it for all the people who were supporting me, watching me and helped me get there. "It felt so exciting to come second in all of Australia!" The keen athlete - who represents the Campbelltown Collegians Little Athletics, Campbelltown Joggers and Macarthur Rams Women's Soccer teams - is involved in all sorts of running. "I ran the 800 metres at the Little Athletics championship and came eighth, but that is not my favourite race," Eva said. "I love 1500-metres, 3000-metres, five-kilometres and cross country. "I run each week with Campbelltown parkrun and Campbelltown Joggers and was so excited to break 20 minutes recently at parkrun. "I've been the first lady to finish on eight occasions at Campbelltown parkrun and my fastest time so far is 19 minutes and five seconds." Eva said 1500 metres was the "perfect distance" for racing. "It gives me time to think about strategy and my moves, whereas with 800 metres you just have to run, run, run." The PLC Sydney student has been competing in Little Athletics for four years and tried her hand at all the disciplines before settling on distance as "I always liked the longer events". She won the NSW Combined Independent Schools Cross Country in 2021 and qualified for the NSW Primary All Schools. "Then it got cancelled so that was really sad," Eva said. Many tournaments have been cancelled in the past couple of years, meaning the recent championships was the first event of its kind for the runner. "It was so much fun," Eva said. "I met a lot of incredible athletes and made so many friends. I was one of the best experiences I've ever had and I was so proud to represent NSW and Campbelltown. "I am so grateful to Little Athletics for such an amazing opportunity." With the taste of medal glory still lingering, Eva now has her sights set on qualifying for the Olympics or Commonwealth Games. "There is a lot of work ahead to get to that level, but I take it one training day at a time," she said. "I want to be at the 2023 Brisbane Olympics!"

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/4a737d23-5124-4663-902b-6795514c8a2d.jpg/r0_224_4896_2990_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg