Thoughts on Picton Road upgrade now out

news, local-news,

More than 300 responses have been received during the consultation period for a planned upgrade of Picton Road. The state government allocated $44 million in 2020 to fund a business case for an upgrade to the notorious road, focussing on the stretch between the Wilton Growth Area and the M1 Princes Motorway. The government received 324 responses from a community survey, and saw 385 participants in upgrade consultations overall. Feedback from respondents was clear: an upgrade to the road is very much wanted. Wollondilly MP Nathaniel Smith said a strong cross-section of locals and road users shared their thoughts. "The community was invited to share their experiences accessing and using Picton Road and what improvements were most important as part of a future upgrade," he said. "What we found was that residents of Wilton, business owners, students, commuters and freight operators all wanted to see changes on Picton Road. "Overwhelmingly, the community has told us they want an upgrade and improvements to safety, access and efficiency through additional lanes and intersection upgrades. "These upgrades will ensure they can better access their places of work, schools, recreation facilities and other important services." Traffic management and road safety were far and away the biggest concerns respondents held, mentioned by 46 per cent and 34 per cent of people respectively. The environment was also of high concern, with 37 per cent of respondents worried about the local environmental impact, while animal fencing, animal crossing and koala welfare were also high on the list. Additional lanes, a continuous dual carriageway and lighting were highlighted as needs for the road, as well as the provision of more, or improved, rest area facilities. Investigations are underway to upgrade Picton Road between the Wilton Growth Area and the M1 Princes Highway.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/e100a516-d1cf-46fe-ab50-d1a1a7f19bb4.jpg/r0_129_5472_3221_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg