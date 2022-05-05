Have your say on shire flood study

news, local-news,

Residents across the shire recently got a first-hand look at flood movements earlier this year. Now they're being asked to put that information to good use and verify the council's draft Shire Wide Flood Study. The study, now open for community consultation, uses the latest topographic data and modelling techniques paired with local anecdotal knowledge to better understand the nature and extent of flooding across Wollondilly. The first round of consultation for the study saw shire residents share their knowledge of flooding history and rainfall amounts in Wollondilly, which helped inform the detailed modelling to produce flood mapping identifying existing flood risk, as well as being able to inform future floodplain management. Residents are now being asked to verify the information in the study by providing their personal observations and experiences. Wollondilly mayor Matt Gould said community input in the study was vital. "I'd like to thank everyone who has contributed to this study so far," he said. "Recent storm events have highlighted that it is more important than ever to be aware of flood risks where you live, and we are eager to have residents continue be involved in this crucial process. "The more we can learn about how floodwaters are likely to behave, the better prepared we can be and the better we can protect our communities, the environment and our properties." Residents can share their knowledge through the council's online portal (yoursay.wollondilly.nsw.gov.au) or one of the following drop-in sessions: The study is being undertaken under the guidance of the NSW Flood Prone Land Policy, which requires Wollondilly Council to manage the existing flood risk with consideration to the social, economic and environmental impacts of flooding for the short, medium and long term. Consultants Advisian has been engaged to conduct the study.

