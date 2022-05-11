Have your say on shire budget

news, local-news,

Wollondilly Council has unanimously supported the public exhibition of its latest Operational Plan and Budget. The plan sets aside more than $20 million in maintenance of the shire's roads, which were badly affected in the recent flooding disasters across the region. Wollondilly mayor Matt Gould said he was very proud of the work that had gone into the plan for the 2022/23 financial year and was looking forward to hearing back from residents. "Wollondilly is in a major period of growth and transformation, and this council is committed to enhancing service delivery and organisational performance," he said. "We have heard from the community and we know that improving the shire's road network is a clear priority, so we will be investing $21.1 million in capital works and maintenance of our major roads and bridges, and we expect to receive further grants which will lead to this being a record investment." Cr Gould was especially pleased at the plan to welcome additional members of the council's road crew team to help better stay on top of road maintenance as needed. "Under the draft plan, the council is updating our roads strategy, with an even greater investment in preventative maintenance, fixing priority issues quicker, as well as maintaining our significant capital road renewal program investment," he said. "We're planning an additional roads crew focused on roadside vegetation management and drainage together with more investment in road maintenance and an improved surveillance process to address community concerns." The Budget includes:

