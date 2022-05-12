Closures for Victoria Bridge as maintenance required

news, local-news,

Picton's historic Victoria Bridge will be temporarily out of action to allow for maintenance works in the coming weeks. Transport for NSW said some day and evening work will be undertaken between May 30 and June 17, while will result in closures. "Due to mine subsidence in the Picton area, some movement of the ground surrounding Victoria Bridge has been detected, placing ground pressure on the bridge," their statement noted. "As a result, Victoria Bridge will be temporarily closed to carry out works to remove this pressure. "Transport for NSW apologises for any inconvenience and will work to ensure disruption is minimised as much as possible." Traffic will be diverted away from Prince street and detoured via Menangle Street, Colden Street, Margaret Street, the Old Hume Highway and Argyle Street. However, pedestrian access to Victoria Bridge will be maintained with support from traffic controllers. The bridge was the subject of a major restoration project last year. "Victoria Bridge, a rare example of heritage timber tress engineering dating back to the 19th century, has recently undergone major restoration for it to continue as a vital river crossing," Transport for NSW stated. For further information, go to https://roads-waterways.transport.nsw.gov.au/projects/victoria-bridge-upgrade/index.html

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/92921687-1d14-4c4d-85b2-6828fd7a3cd5.jpg/r5_96_2042_1247_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg