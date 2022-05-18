Who will you vote for in Hume?

news, local-news,

Hume residents head to the ballots this Saturday, May 21 to elect their federal representative. The electorate covers the entirety of the Wollondilly LGA, as well as the Camden LGA suburbs of Bringelly, Cobbitty, Camden, Mount Annan, Harrington Park, Narellan, Narellan Vale, Bickley Vale, Camden South, Cawdor, Elderslie, Ellis Lane, Grasmere, Kirkham and Spring Farm. Labor candidate Greg Baines is first on the ballot for Hume. "A changing climate is presenting challenges for us all over Hume," the 50-year-old high school teacher said. "We need to lower our emissions and develop community-based strategies to mitigate against these new risks which Labor will support at a federal level. Confidence in our political system has never been lower and Labor will help restore this with a federal anti-corruption watchdog, and I will be a consultative local member who will operate a mobile office around Hume. Cost of living is a huge issue for many households and Labor will tackle this with support for wage rises, cheaper childcare, free TAFE in skill shortage areas, community batteries in many areas to help lower power bills, and lowering the cost of medication." Mr Baines said people should list him first on the ballot as Labor will offer "a future in which people are supported and valued" and he would "work to transform the way politics is done in Hume after years of neglect". United Australia Party candidate Garry Dollin has second place on the ballot. He did not respond to the Advertiser's questions. One Nation candidate Rebecca Thompson is third on the ballot. She did not respond to the Advertiser's questions. Independent candidate Sheneli Dona is fourth on the Hume ballot. The 24-year-old lawyer (not practicing) has never ran in an election before). She believes a lack of community consultation/absence of citizen-centric processes; an unsustainable future; and lack of infrastructure are the three biggest issues facing Hume. "I will address this by establishing government-funded community committees that allow each town/village to elect a local representative on the decision-making table, who will then influence what will be spoken at Parliament," she said. "We are struggling with unsustainable development and practices which impact our environment and health, hence I will advocate to strategically transition into high-tech renewable sources and Net Zero by 2030 "Lack of infrastructure includes healthcare and opportunities, hence we need to ensure that we meet the needs of each village including healthcare equipment and the establishment of programs that can increase available opportunities for our citizens and young people to maintain their skills in the area." Ms Dona said people should vote for her as she is "fully self-funded and not assigning preferences; I stand for honest, open and transparent government and to restore a moral compass, hence the constituents can be safe in the knowledge that I have no personal agenda and am here to only fight for our citizens". Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party candidate Ross Seller is sixth on the Hume ballot. The 69-year-old solicitor from High Range believes the three most pressing issues facing the Hume electorate are "lack of effective representation; health, age care and housing; and cost of living". He said said his party's record was why he should secure the Hume vote. "We are a long-standing political party and represent the only real alternative to the major parties to provide effective representation in Hume, just as we have been and are doing in the Lower House in the NSW Parliament," Mr Seller said. Greens candidate Karen Stewart is sixth on the ballot. She did not respond to the Advertiser's questions. Incumbent Hume MP Angus Taylor, Liberal, is the seventh candidate on the Hume ballot. The 55-year-old has been the federal member since 2013. He believes rising cost of living, local jobs and national security are the biggest concerns for Hume voters at the ballot box this year. "The Morrison Government is helping households deal with cost-of-living pressures through a range of targeted measures, including halving the fuel excise, one-off $250 cost of living payments for six million Australians, including pensioners and a $420 cost of living tax offset," Mr Taylor said. "Under our plan for more Australian jobs, we will create another 1.3 million jobs over the next five years; back small businesses with tax incentives to upskill and train their employees and train the next generation of apprentices with additional incentives, including $5000 payments to new apprentices. Australia needs an experienced leader and government that can manage our economy and stand strong in the face of increasing threats overseas, which is why we've boosted funding to ensure the Australian Defence Force have the resources they need to respond to threats both locally and around the world." Mr Taylor said people should vote for him again due to his experience. "I stand by my track record of delivering for the people of Wollondilly and Camden," he said. "Practical local outcomes are what people in our region care about, and that will continue to be my focus." Eighth on the ballot is Liberal Democrats candidate Joaquim De Lima. The Lawson resident is an IT professional who has run in eight previous elections. He thinks the three biggest issues facing Hume residents are "coercive mandates preventing the right to earn a living; coercive mandates crushing small business, the economy, quality of services and cost of living; and coercive mandates preventing recovery, manufacturing and growth". "The answer to all of these problems is a freedom candidate alliance," Mr De Lima said. "I am working with individual candidates from across the country and all minor parties and independents to form an alliance of candidates who will vote against every question until coercive mandates are removed by the major parties. "If people want the government to get out of their lives and have them get back to work and making their own decisions on how they live their lives, if they want to remove and prevent the return of coercive policies, if they want someone to solve problems then leave government, if they want to sack them all, they should vote for me." The final candidate on the ballot is independent Penny Ackery. The 65-year-old retired school teacher has never ran for politics before. When asked the three biggest concerns facing Hume, Ms Ackery listed: "The local economy and getting more from our government in terms of investment, innovation and education, which I will work with federal, state and local government to achieve more of in our area," she said. "Integrity in government via an anti-corruption commission, which I will vote for in the house and push for if I hold the balance of power. Greater protection of the environment, such as action on deforestation, wildlife and emissions." Ms Ackery said residents should choose her first on the ballot as her interests lie solely with the community. "I was put through a selection process to run as the community independent which means my allegiance is only to our community, and not to any political parties or outside lobby groups."

