New defibrillators for Menangle, Wilton

Communities in Menangle and Wilton will be more protected with life-saving devices thanks to South32 Illawarra Metallurgical Coal. The mine has donated an external defibrillator to The Store Menangle and provided $1800 to Wilton Church to purchase another. The defibrillators can be used in cases of medical emergencies to diagnose and treat serious heart conditions such as cardiac arrest. They are designed so anyone in the community can use them in case of emergency. The Store Menangle was chosen as a recipient through South32's Community Partnership Program through consultation with members of the community. It was chosen due to its central location within Menangle and store managers Marcel Roder and Shane Esparon were pleased to host the device. South32 said there were currently no automated external defibrillators available in the greater Wilton area, so the new device at Wilton Church would provide life-saving support to the community. South32 vice president of operations Peter Baker said the company was glad to have lent a hand. "We are very proud to support our local communities and the portable defibrillators we are providing for the Macarthur community could potentially save a life in the future," he said. "We hope that a medical emergency never occurs but it is reassuring that these defibrillators are available in the community should they ever be needed."

