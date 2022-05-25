the originals, little elves childcare, wollondilly, bargo

At Little Elves Childcare they believe in the importance of play-based education. Owner Jennifer Goddard said the first service - a long daycare centre - was established in Bargo in 2011 to fulfil a need in the region. In 2015 Little Elves OOSH (Out of Hours School Care) opened at Bargo Public and in 2021 another long day care centre opened on Claremont Drive, Bargo along with an After School Care Service at Wollondilly Anglican College. Little Elves employs 50 people across the four services in a range of positions including on-site managers, trained teachers and diploma and Certificate III educators and trainees. Little Elves offers full-time and part positions to assist with maintaining their staff's work/life balance. "We offer long day care and a preschool program with a school readiness program," Ms Goddard said. "The children that attend our services are aged from six weeks to 12 years." Ms Goddard said at Little Elves they pride themselves on delivering a high quality of care every day. "We retain our staff over a long time because they all love what they do," she said. "We do not employ casuals and families know exactly who is in their child's room each day. "Our two long day care centres are on one acre blocks which back onto each other. Our Elvy Street centre offers chickens and our Claremont Drive centre offers water play features. Our children's daily menus have been designed by a paediatric nutritionist to ensure that our children's daily dietary requirements are met. "We understand that people need to work so we do have children in care from six weeks of age. But our families always say they don't feel bad because leaving their baby with us is like leaving it with family. They know they are cared for and loved and given amazing opportunities," Ms Goddard said. The proudly local business is always happy to support the community that has supported them for so many years. Little Elves is a sponsor for Bargo Bunnies Junior Rugby League and Bargo Sports Club and they celebrate and donate to White Balloon Day, Day for Daniel, Loud Shirt Day, Key Word Sign Day, Heart Kids, Bear Cottage and the Asthma Foundation. "We are passionate about what we do and word of mouth has been amazing advertising for us."

WINNING FORMULA: Little Elves Childcare has scooped the pool when it comes to the annual Local Business Awards.

