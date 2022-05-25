the originals, picton sand & soil, earthmoving, wollondilly

Customer service is second to none for the team at Picton Sand & Soil. General manager Teonie Mitchell said the success of their business "comes down to the service you supply". "Our customers are our biggest assets and they need to be treated that way," Ms Mitchell said. "I know how I want to feel when shopping in another business and I utilise that experience when I am training my staff." The landscape and building supplies company, which turns 20 this year, began with the establishment of an earthmoving business at the end of Wonga Road in Picton. People would drop in to purchase materials that were being kept on site for the earthmoving business. That included products such as sand, blue metals and profile. Realising that there was certainly a market out there, the business made what seemed like the next logical step, which was moving on to supplying those products to a wider range of customers, Ms Mitchell said. There are eight employees in roles including truck drivers, loader operators and office and administration roles. The business owner and his family grew up in the Wollondilly region and have always been involved in the construction industry. "That's why combining the two when it came to business seemed right," Ms Mitchell said. "We love the fact that it's a semi-rural atmosphere - as well as the people that live here. "Our customers are special to us because over time we were able to create wonderful working relationships. "We love seeing what our residential customers are doing with their yards and also being able to assist in supplying the materials they will use to build their dream homes." Ms Mitchell said the business had been successful because of their tradition of excellent service. "I believe it comes down to the service you supply and we have always been big on ensuring our customer service is second to none," she said. Picton Sand & Soil is at Lot 2 Wonga Road, Picton. For details you can phone 4677 1333 or visit their website at www.pictonsandandsoil.com.au.

Trust Picton Sand & Soil to move the earth for you

