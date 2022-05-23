whats-on, movie-review,

Gerard Butler has made some decent action movies. There's Law Abiding Citizen, the Olympus Has Fallen trilogy, and Den of Thieves. But then there's the likes of Hunter Killer and his newest venture, Last Seen Alive. These ones are less great. Last Seen Alive follows Butler's real estate developer Will Spann, who is driving his wife Lisa across state lines to stay with her parents for a bit. Lisa (Jaimie Alexander, Thor) is feeling disconnected from her marriage and wants some space from Will so she can get 'clarity' and 'perspective'. On their way there, only a few miles from their destination, they pull into a servo to fuel up and grab some provisions. Lisa heads into the shop, while Will fills up the tank. But time keeps passing, and Lisa doesn't return to the car. Will, now frantic, asks everyone if they've seen a woman with dark hair and white t-shirt before calling the cops for back-up. But given it's only been half an hour, and she's a grown adult, they're not too concerned. That is until CCTV footage from the servo reveals Lisa talking with someone she's vaguely knows before disappearing. Of course Will decides to take matters into his own hands and track down anyone who may be involved, inflicting damage as he goes. For someone who's allegedly just a regular dude, not a cop or a soldier or any other sort of combat-trained profession, he's remarkably skilled at disposing of potential suspects. Out of nowhere the previously level-headed detective on the case (Russell Hornsby, The Hate U Give) starts beating up one of the suspects demanding to know where Lisa's being held - even though immediately beforehand he'd doubted there was even a crime. When the inevitable climax comes along it's so ridiculous and unbelievable, and the entire final act feels incredibly rushed. You'll be left shaking your head and wondering who approved such a film.

