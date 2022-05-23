Strong crowds for Illuminate Wollondilly's return

news, local-news,

The nights were bright in Picton at the weekend for the triumphant return of Illuminate Wollondilly Festival of Art and Light. The festival was set to charge ahead rain, hail or shine and some precipitation couldn't keep the crowds away on election weekend. Illuminate saw days filled with art, market stalls, music, carnival and food in the streets, while the nights came alive with stunning light displays, fire twirlers, fireworks display and even a long table dinner at the Picton Botanic Gardens.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/c7adcc01-8a97-46ba-94de-504c09442df7.jpg/r0_302_5072_3168_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg