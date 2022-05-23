Angus Taylor re-elected in Hume

news, local-news,

Hume MP Angus Taylor has been re-elected for his fourth , but will serve in Opposition for the first time in his tenure. The Liberals suffered a 5.4 per cent swing against them as at Monday afternoon, with almost 80 per cent of the vote counted. However, Mr Taylor still secured more than 43 per cent of the primary vote, and almost 58 per cent after preferences. The re-elected MP thanked everyone who helped him secure his seat once again. "A huge thank you to the voters of Hume for giving me another opportunity to serve you over the next three years. It's a great privilege and responsibility," he said. "The tradies, the small business people, the farmers, the volunteers, the teachers and care workers, and so many other hardworking people - you and your families are the backbone of our region, and I will continue to fight for your interests. "There is much still to do in our great region, and while my role will now change, my focus will not. It is now my job to make sure the government delivers on what we need - the new airport and local jobs, the Picton Bypass, a Goulburn Medicare-funded MRI and a host of other road and communications projects, in addition to delivering on cost of living commitments. These are all budgeted, and I will make sure you all know if the new Government decides to change direction." Mr Taylor said his team endured a tough campaign to secure victory at the weekend. "To my supporters who worked tirelessly during the campaign - thank you," he said. "We saw some of the worst of human behaviour during this campaign, but we also saw some of the very best. You were relentless true believers working on booths and doing doors, calls and stalls. Putting up signs and dealing with vicious conduct - you never stopped, and I am humbled by your positive energy and support." The national trend toward Labor and independents has seen a shake-up in the Liberal leadership, with outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison declaring he would step down from leadership duties. It is rumoured the new leader will be either Peter Dutton or Mr Taylor, now that former Treasurer Josh Frydenberg was not re-elected. Mr Taylor wish his outgoing colleagues well. "To my colleagues who won't return to the parliament, you will be missed," he said. "Friends who still have much to contribute have lost their seats, and I wish them the very best. I know they will make great contributions in the future. To Scott Morrison, thank you for leading us through one of the most difficult times in our nation's history, achieving some of the best outcomes in the world. I have never worked with someone who was so dedicated and relentless in their focus on the job at hand, no matter how challenging the circumstances and unforgiving the criticism. You should be proud of an enormous contribution and the strong faith-based values you live by." Mr Taylor said the Liberal party had a lot to learn from the 'unprecedented' 32 per cent primary vote their Labor counterparts earned this election. "It is critical now for the Liberal party to regroup and refocus on our core values," he said. "We must recognise who we represent and that in a time of great economic challenge, core liberal values have much to offer. More than ever, we need to focus on careful management of the economy and taxpayer money... It will be our job to make the case for these core beliefs and hold the new government to account."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/19e13e5c-4060-46e0-bb89-f1fac01e3717.jpg/r0_72_1024_651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg