Man dies in crash at Wilton

A 54-year-old man has died in a crash at Wilton yesterday. Emergency services were called to Picton Road, about three kilometres west of Macarthur Street, at 7.45pm on Thursday, May 26 following reports a car and truck had collided. Camden Police and the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit arrived and found a Toyora Yaris and a truck had collided in the eastbound lane before the Toyota left the road and crashed into a tree. The driver of the Toyota sadly died at the scene. Police established a crime scene and began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. A 42-year-old man was breath-tested at the scene and produced a negative result. He was taken to Campbelltown Hospital for mandatory testing. Police are calling for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the time, to contact Camden Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

