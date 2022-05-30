news, local-news,

The site of a 2018 crash on Picton Road where a woman lost her life is getting a $4 million safety upgrade. On the afternoon of September 29, 25-year-old Riana Martelli lost her life when her blue Hyundai Getz veered from a westbound lane and into a tree. A motorist driving in the opposite direction saw the crash and told police he did not see the vehicle swerve. There were also no skid marks on the road at the site of the crash. The crash occurred in the vicinity of the Cordeaux Dam turnoff, which is now getting an upgrade. The improvements include widening of the road shoulder and the installation of both median and roadside barriers. The project is proposed to be completed by June 30, 2024 with $300,000 to be spent this financial year and the remainder in 2023-24. As well as Ms Martelli's death, between 2015 and 2020 there have been six crashes at this location, including three where a serious injury was reported. The funding comes from the Safer Roads Program, which includes includes all fines and penalties from camera-detected offences, including red light and speeding offences as well as fines from those caught on camera using their mobile phone. "We're committed to reducing this trauma and making sure drivers on our regional roads get from A to B safely," said Regional Transport and Roads Minister Sam Farraway. "That's why the majority of funding for the Safer Roads Program has been invested in regional NSW." Mr Farraway said the latest round of the Safer Roads Program would see $89 million invested into funding 24 new regional projects.

