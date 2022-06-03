Community market at hit at Camden Valley Inn

A host of spectacular wares from local sellers were showcased at Camden Valley Inn's first Valley View Markets last month.
The event, which was held on May 22, saw close to 20 stalls set up at the grounds of the iconic venue.
Advertisement
Local suppliers showed off their florals, homewares, candles and more while visitors were able to support their local crafters while listening to some live local music.
Bare Sweat owner Carmen Machuca said it was amazing to be able to showcase her goods to Macarthur shoppers.
"I created Bare Sweat two years ago as fitness was a passion of mine and I always struggled to find comfortable yet flattering training gear," she said.
"My goal was to release only premium quality activewear that promotes confidence and comfort while also being fashionable. Here we are now with over 2000 women around Australia supporting wearing Bare Sweat."
Other stall-holders included Soaked Bath Bombs, A Slice of Art, Helen and Honey, Scrunchie Luxe, La Palm Home and more. Check them all out here.
The Inn will be holding the markets again in Spring and can't wait to welcome visitors back again then.
In the meantime, the venue has a special Dine and Discover deal to interest food fans.
Camden Valley Inn is doubling the value of patrons' Dine vouchers provided by the NSW Government.
So every $25 voucher presented can be redeemed up to the value of $50!
Learn more at camdenvalleyinn.com.au.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.