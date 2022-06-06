Dog attacks on livestock in Orangeville and Werombi investigated

Wollondilly Council rangers are investigating reports of domestic dog attacks on livestock in the Orangeville and Werombi areas.
The council says the officers will impound any dog found on someone else's property or straying.
Residents have been asked to tell council if they see dogs wandering free in the area.
"Our farmers have had a really rough few years and the last thing they need is to lose stock to domestic dogs," said Wollondilly Mayor Matt Gould.
"Dog attacks from wild or domestic dogs can have a significant impact on farmers financially and emotionally. It is estimated dog attacks cost farmers thousands of dollars each year on lost income and it is obviously extremely distressing for the livestock involved.
"It is the responsibility of dog owners to keep their pets contained within their property and prevent them from causing harm to other animals or people.
"Council takes all dog attacks seriously and the owner of a dog that attacks, injures or kills livestock is responsible for the cost of the veterinary treatment for those animals if the owner of the livestock chooses to pursue civil action."
Under the Companion Animals Act 1998, it is the responsibility of the owner or person in charge of a dog to ensure that it is kept within the confines of the property boundaries.
All dogs should be on a leash and under the control of a competent person when they are in a public place.
Under the act, a farmer my lawfully seize and detain a dog on a property if they reasonably believe the dog may injure or kill livestock being farmed on that property.
This includes injuring or destroying the dog in order to prevent the attack or loss of stock.
Legally, the owner of livestock can take action against the dog owner to recover the cost of injured or killed animals.
The act also provides for various significant penalties which may be imposed upon the owner or person in charge of an offending dog.
Dog attacks should be reported to council immediately by phoning 4677 1100, during and after work hours.
