Wollondilly Advertiser

Dog attacks on livestock in Orangeville and Werombi investigated

Updated June 6 2022 - 9:34am, first published 9:27am
Wollondilly Mayor Matt Gould.

Wollondilly Council rangers are investigating reports of domestic dog attacks on livestock in the Orangeville and Werombi areas.

