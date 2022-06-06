Wollondilly's road network is in a critical condition

Wollondilly's 870km road network is in urgent need of mass repair and the economic reality of the work required is leaving the council in need of urgent help.
The unprecedented six months of extreme wet weather this year, on top of major storm events in 2020 and 2021, have significantly impacted the network.
Council crews and contractors continue to work tirelessly to repair the damage, only for the waterlogged soil and ongoing rain to undo their efforts.
The reality of the situation was spelled out in council during consideration of its Quarterly Budget Review.
It was tabled that the organisation has been in emergency road repair mode since the start of the year.
"There is no denying our roads have been absolutely hammered, despite our best efforts," said Mayor Matt Gould.
"Whilst we certainly have pre-existing road issues across the Shire, the incessant rain and flooding has made it exponentially worse, with a 400% increase in reported potholes since the rain started.
"Council needs to be agile and in response we have re-allocated significant funds to urgent road maintenance and repair works such as small-scale pavement repair/patching to get us out of this vicious cycle of re-filling potholes.
"The reality is what we need is prolonged sun and for the rain to stop, but we believe this approach will make a meaningful difference."
Councillor Gould said that if the council were to get on top of the situation it would require the NSW Government to step in and take over management of the city's major roads, like Remembrance Driveway and Silverdale Road.
"We also need both the State and Federal governments to provide significant additional financial support to allow us to quickly repair the tens of millions of dollars of damage to our roads," he said.
"Councils only collect 3.4 per cent of annual taxation revenue in Australia, with the rest collected by the State and Federal governments, and it's time they put their funds where the community wants it - our roads."
The council says that it has bore the brunt of significant operational and maintenance costs that are not fully covered by the Natural Disaster Recovery arrangements.
This has led to delays and challenges to delivery of the capital program for both road and building projects.
Council is currently adjusting its road renewal and maintenance plan for 2022/23 to address the extraordinary damage inflicted since the start of the year.
Councillor Gould commended the staff, who he said had been working non-stop for months "trying to repair the roads, with no end in sight".
"Some of the road works that have been scheduled are at risk of not being finished before the end of June and will need to be completed in the new financial year," he said.
"This is being further exacerbated by the fact it's almost impossible to secure contractors to come and fix our roads at the moment because of the massive demand across Sydney and NSW, because most councils on the eastern seaboard are facing similar challenges.
"We will continue to advocate for government funding to help us address this frustrating issue."
