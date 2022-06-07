Hume's Angus Taylor takes on role of Shadow Treasurer

Federal Hume MP Angus Taylor says he is humbled and honoured to be named Shadow Treasurer by new Opposition Leader Peter Dutton.
Mr Taylor is of course no stranger to the front bench, all be it with the government, serving as Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister and Industry Minister in the former Morrison Coalition government.
Advertisement
"My focus in this role will be on the aspirations of hardworking Australian families and businesses, particularly small businesses across the regions, the suburbs and the cities," he said. "I appreciate that I am taking on this role at a turbulent and increasingly uncertain time for the global economy.
"The last Parliament was confronted with extraordinary challenges from bushfires, floods, a global health and economic crisis, and more recently, the Russia-Ukraine war which is fueling a global economic downturn.
"During this time, the Coalition stepped up and provided unprecedented economic support to keep Australians in their jobs, to support those unable to work and to keep small businesses alive. We were clear then and we are clear now: these measures had to be temporary, targeted and scalable to the unique economic and health challenge we faced. These measures supported Australia to emerge from COVID-19 in a world-leading position."
Mr Taylor said that with the country coming out the other side of the pandemic, the time had passed for government intervention in the economy.
"With inflation rising in Australia and around the world, it is time to restore the Budget to a more sustainable footing," he said.
"The Coalition has given the Labor Party the toolkit it needs to continue Australia's strong economic position with record low unemployment, strong GDP growth, historically low interest rates and the largest turn around to the budget bottom line in 70 years.
We put a speed limit on taxes - keeping them below 23.9 per cent of GDP. Labor has not done this. They must take responsibility for what happens from here."
Mr Taylor was critical of the ALP's pre-election spending pledges, which amounted to $18.3 billion in extra spending and $45 billion in off-budget funds.
He said that this risked stoking inflation and putting at risk Australia's AAA credit rating.
"If Australia's credit rating goes down, Australian families' mortgage payments will go up - its that simple," Mr Taylor said.
"We will hold Labor to account to ensure its heavy-handed approach does not lead to higher inflation, higher interest rates, higher taxes, or further drive-up prices for households and small businesses.
"As Shadow Treasurer, I will consult with business, industry and experts on how we can work together to secure Australia's prosperity, and support small businesses and aspirational, hard-working families.
"Strong economic management is essential for Australians to realise their aspirations."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.