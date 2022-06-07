Wollondilly Advertiser

Hume's Angus Taylor takes on role of Shadow Treasurer

June 7 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New role: Hume MP Angus Taylor in Picton. Picture: Supplied

Federal Hume MP Angus Taylor says he is humbled and honoured to be named Shadow Treasurer by new Opposition Leader Peter Dutton.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Picton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.