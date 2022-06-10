Wollondilly Council keen to grow a strong visitor economy

Opening up land use to help the visitor economy grow is a strong priority for Wollondilly Council.
In recently approving the first stage of a proposal to open the scope of land usage, the council believes it is a step towards increasing economic activity and shoring up more local jobs.
The Developing the Visitor Economy and Employment Land Uses Planning Propsal is a council initiative that amends the local environmental plan to increases opportunities for tourism, while protecting agricultural, scenic and environmental values of the land.
It is believed amendments to its planning instruments will help to promote agritourism in the Shire and bolster the farming sector.
The changes are designed to increase opportunities for ventures including farm stay accommodation and bed and breakfasts, and allow for land uses such as camping grounds, filming, food and drink premises and markets.
It is about recognising tourism as a priority, as well as minimising the impact of bushfire hazards.
Wollondilly's natural and rural areas offer amazing opportunities for the visitor experience and for our local economy."
"Quality agriculture and horticulture in our area also provides for agritourism, expanded farm-based tourism and generating secondary income streams," said Mayor Matt Gould.
"The focus of the Stage 2 Planning Proposal is to develop the visitor experience and economy in Wollondilly and establish the land use planning framework necessary to open up this important income stream.
"I'd like to thank everyone who provided feedback on this planning proposal to get it to this stage."
Residents had their chance to comment on the proposal during November and December 2021. A total of 30 submissions were received, including 21 community and stakeholder submissions, seven public agency submissions and two from adjoining councils.
Council says the Department of Primary Industries (Agriculture) has objected to some of the proposed amendments and as a result some minor adjustments have been made to the plan.
Council will continue to push for the State Government to accept its proposal with the new amendments.
