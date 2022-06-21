Have your say on draft neighbourhood plan

Wollondilly Council is seeking initial community feedback on the first Neighbourhood Plan for the South East Wilton Precinct, also known as Wilton Greens.
The South East Draft Neighbourhood Plan No.1 will provide for approximately 1286 lots with a range of lot sizes, and includes both residential and employment lands, a local centre, a school, playing fields, and passive and active open spaces.
"Council is committed to making sure that Wilton is a place where people can live happy and healthy lives, and we want to hear from people on the best way to achieve this," chief executive Ben Taylor said. "This preliminary notification is about seeking important feedback prior to the draft Neighbourhood Plan being reported to council."
Council would like to hear resident's thoughts on key elements of the concept, including:
