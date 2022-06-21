Brand new firetruck at Picton station

Residents in Wollondilly are now even better protected with a brand new firefighting truck now calling Picton Fire Station home.
Wollondilly MP Nathaniel Smith was joined by Fire and Rescue NSW Area Commander Chief Superintendent Greg Buckley and Zone Commander Superintendent Wayne Schweickle this month to officially hand over the trucks to Picton and Mittagong stations.
The state-of-the-art trucks are worth more than $450,000 each.
Mr Smith said said each water-saving truck would enhance Fire and Rscue's emergency operations across the region.
"The Compressed Air Foam System (CAFs) Class 2 Pumper allows firefighters to tackle structural, chemical, petrol and grass fires using up to five times less water than normal," he said.
"The highly efficient system combines foam concentrate with compressed air to supply fire hoses with superior 'knock down' capability while reducing smoke from the fire.
"These innovative new trucks are a great example of how the NSW Government is investing in the best resources available to help firefighters be prepared for anything and to protect the irreplaceable."
Chief Superintendent Buckley said Fire and Rescue provided its firefighters with modern vehicles with top-of-the-line capabilities to protect NSW families.
"This new truck is part of a large roll out of new response vehicles across NSW that will give our firefighters the edge when responding to emergencies," Chief Superintendent Buckley said.
