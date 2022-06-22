Angus Taylor officially declared winner of Hume

Several weeks after residents went to the polls, Hume MP Angus Taylor has officially been re-elected.
The Declaration of the Polls was held at the Goulburn AEC office on Tuesday, confirming officially that Mr Taylor has retained his seta.
Advertisement
The AEC's division returning officer 'duly elected' Mr Taylor to serve in the House of Representatives as the member for Hume under the provisions of section 284 of the Commonwealth Electoral Act.
Mr Taylor thanked the hard-working ARC team for their efforts during the election.
"The AEC play an absolutely critical role in upholding our democracy," he said.
"Today, I particularly wanted to thank the Hume AEC team, who have worked incredibly hard through what has been a long and challenging federal election campaign.
"I thank all of the candidates who stood in Hume and all the supporters and community members who gave so much of their time during this campaign."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.