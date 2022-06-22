Wollondilly Advertiser

Angus Taylor officially declared winner of Hume

Updated June 22 2022 - 1:42am, first published 1:36am
Angus Taylor and team at the Goulburn AEC office on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied

Several weeks after residents went to the polls, Hume MP Angus Taylor has officially been re-elected.

