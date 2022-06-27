Investigation into firearms allegedly stolen from The Oaks property

Police are appealing for public assistance after firearms were allegedly stolen during a break and enter at The Oaks.
Officers from Camden Police Area Command began an investigation on Sunday after being notified that several firearms had been stolen from a property on Burragorang Road, The Oaks.
Advertisement
Initial inquiries suggest entry into the home was forced via the kitchen on the afternoon of Monday, June 13.
Four firearms - including two shotguns and two rifles - are believed to have been stolen from a firearm safe.
A crime scene was established and an investigation into the alleged incident is underway.
As inquires continue, police are urging anyone with information, or dashcam/mobile phone footage from the area to contact Camden Police Station on (02) 4632 4499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.