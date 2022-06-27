It may have been delayed by viruses and bad weather, but nothing was going to stop everyone's favourite rail festival from returning to the station.
The ever-popular Thirlmere Festival of Steam attracted almost 8500 people to the shire town on Saturday and Sunday, setting a new record for attendance.
Advertisement
There was plenty to enjoy at the event, which was brought to life by Wollondilly Council and the NSW Rail Museum.
Keen attendees booked out spaces on historic steam train rides between Thirlmere, Picton and Buxton, kids hopped onto miniature trains for a spin around the track, a street parade blew onlookers away and everything was capped off with a fan family carnival at the nearby Thirlmere Sportsground.
The festival also sees the awarding of the Agnes Chalker Cultural Award, named after one of the founders of the festival.
This year's recipient was the Picton and District Historical and Family History Society, based out of Wollondilly Library.
Wollondilly deputy mayor Matt Deeth said it was amazing to have the festival up and running once more.
"After two and a bit long years it's so good to see Thirlmere Festival of Steam back again," he posted on Facebook.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.