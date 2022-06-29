Tahmoor sporting complex upgrade boosted

Tahmoor will soon be home to a top-tier sporting complex thanks to a mix of government grants.
More than $2 million has just been awarded to Wollondilly Council to deliver stage two of the Tahmoor Sporting Complex Master Plan from the NSW Government's Multisport Community Facility Fund.
Construction on the new two-storey amenities building at Tahmoor Sporting Complex began last December.
Wollondilly Council chief executive Ben Taylor said shire residents played a big part in realising the project.
"We have worked with the community to come up with a sensational master plan for the Tahmoor Sporting Complex, in order to make it a district level facility that would be celebrated and welcomed by the entire community," he said at the time.
Wollondilly MP Nathaniel Smith said the upgraded sporting complex would greatly benefit the community.
"Playing sport with your local team is a quintessential part of the Wollondilly lifestyle," he said.
"This funding will modernise facilities at Tahmoor District Sporting Complex and enable more local residents to enjoy the benefits of sport and active recreation."
The remainder of the funding comes through the state government's Resources for Regions program, the Western Parkland City Liveability Program and the council.
The combination of grants enables the design and construction of a fit-for-purpose building that will include meeting and function rooms, new amenities, utility works as well as the completion of external works such as a new entry road to the sporting ground, electrical, new sewer and landscaping.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
