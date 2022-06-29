Wollondilly Advertiser

Tahmoor sporting complex upgrade boosted

JL
By Jess Layt
June 29 2022 - 3:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist's impression: A digital render of the planned upgrade of to Tahmoor Sportsground. Picture: Supplied

Tahmoor will soon be home to a top-tier sporting complex thanks to a mix of government grants.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.

Local News

Get the latest Picton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.