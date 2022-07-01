Shire resident hopes short film about abortion sparks conversation

Abortion.
For too long it's been a taboo topic of discussion, but the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade - the case which ensured access to abortion services was legally allowed across the country - has reopened the conversation across the globe.
Tahmoor resident Natalia Cricri thinks talking about abortion is extremely important, and that's why she's encouraging people to watch her award-winning short film.
An Eight Letter Word Starting With A is available to view on YouTube, and takes a unique look at accessing abortion, but having the people waiting in the clinic portrayed by men, rather than women.
"When I started writing it, I wrote it with women in mind," Cricri said.
"But then I thought, no one is going to listen. It sounds horrible, but no one wants to hear three women talking about abortion. We can try and talk about it, but it's a subject we're not allowed to talk about publicly.
"So I thought, let's show what's happening in the world now, but let's have men be the ones to talk about it. Let's use men as the voices."
The result is a 13-minute single-take short film with four actors, shot at Campbelltown Arts Centre in late 2019.
It's stirring and slightly off-putting in its creative, deeply symbolic futuristic styling.
Ms Cricri said she'd received a lot of comments about the short film in recent times.
"Most of it has been quite positive, conversations in a positive tone, and people reaching out with curiosity," she said.
"I had had a couple of people mention that they thought it was like a fight against men, or 'men versus women', but that's not what our film is. We're not trying to stand against men.
"It isn't against any particular gender, it's just posing a question - what would the world look like if it was men's bodies we put through this?"
Ms Cricri said she had vigorous conversations with the actors and did a lot of research for her first film.
She was proud to win the Emerging Talent award at the Canberra Short Film Festival for the film, among several other awards and official festival selections.
The high school teacher is encouraged that the conversation about abortion is happening, even if it is under disappointing circumstances.
"I think without the conversation, we can't move forward," Ms Cricri said.
"At least now that it's out of the hidden rooms and corners, out in the open and being spoken about, we can start the building blocks to creating a more equal and compassionate society.
"What I really hope for is that the film opens up a space for compassion and understanding, and empathy towards anyone who has had to make this difficult decision."
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
