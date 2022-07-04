4 types of car insurance coverage

Picture: Adobe Stock.

No matter how skilled a motorist is, they are still at risk on the road because of reckless drivers. Since the arrival of cars, accidents have been claiming lives and causing other forms of devastation for those who drive vehicles.



That's why it's so important for drivers to have insurance coverage to help protect them financially during accidents.

If you're looking to buy insurance, the following are different types of car insurance drivers should have for as long as they are driving a vehicle.

1 Compulsory Third Party Insurance

The minimum car insurance coverage for drivers in Australia is Compulsory Third-Party (CTP) insurance. It's mandatory car insurance to assist individuals who sustain injuries from accidents or support the families of the deceased financially.



If you are injured, or you, as the driver, have hit a pedestrian or another motorist, the person at fault should have CTP to cover medical costs.

CTP insurance is also called a Green Slip. In most states in Australia CTP insurance is included in the registration. In New South Wales, drivers must purchase the coverage before registering.

Some people confuse CTP with comprehensive coverage. But unlike the latter, CTP coverage only applies to the car or property of others, not your own. To some insurers, CTP only applies to people and not to any vehicle owned by anyone. Insurance from Youi and other similar providers have varying coverages, so ask them about the specifics.

2 Comprehensive car insurance

Comprehensive coverage is an absolute must for all drivers of every level. It offers the best coverage and helps drivers keep out-of-pocket costs low once their vehicle suffers damage during an accident. It provides excellent coverage for theft or damage to the car and other parties'property.

Note that the comprehensive coverage will have the highest premium since it offers the highest insurance payout if you compare it to other policies. It includes more benefits such as accidental damage, storm damage, car replacement, and different types of coverages.

Your insurance provider will also ask you if you'd like extra benefits that you can afford. You might be able to hire a car while your damaged vehicle is under repair. They might also offer you the option to insure your vehicle's agreed or market value. These offers will depend on the insurance provider.

Comprehensive coverage also comes with exclusions. It won't apply to any other driver unless you name them in the policy. They need to qualify for the insurer's criteria. If the vehicle driver caused damage due to driving under the influence, the policy won't cover the damages. Always check the policy to see what your insurance is covering.

Picture: Adobe Stock.

3 Third-party fire and theft coverage

Think twice if you think your car will always be safe. A business owner turned thief was charged with over 35 offences of stealing heavy equipment and vehicles. That proves that you can never be too sure. But having the right coverage can help you if your car is stolen.

To cover costs for loss or fire, drivers can purchase third-party fire and theft coverage that can help them pay for repairs needed on their vehicle or other people's vehicles. It can save you thousands of dollars from covering the other party's expensive vehicle. It also shoulders the expense if an unregistered vehicle causes damage to your car or causes an accident.

Insurance providers have varying plans for the coverage, but you can reduce the cost of the insurance premium through the following:

If you're going to name other drivers in your policy, name only close individuals over the age of 25 to minimise the cost of the premium.

Ask your insurance provider about discounts. Some companies will offer them if you choose to get your car insurance from the same provider as your home insurance. Insurance providers also offer discounts for purchasing from their online portal.

If you pay a higher excess, it might cost more to claim. But it can still be worth it due to decreasing premium payments.

4 Third-party property damage

This insurance coverage is similar to third-party fire and theft but covers other types of damage not caused by fire or when the vehicles are stolen. It eases the expenses when the other party's car is damaged through your fault.



Third-party property damage is the most affordable car insurance for drivers. Whether you caused damage to a second-hand vehicle or a brand-new car, the coverage applies to any vehicle regardless of its condition.

The coverage will pay for the following:

Inflicted damage to the other person's car

Damage to third-party property such as a home

Damages inflicted by an uninsured driver to your vehicle

Expenses and costs of legal proceedings

In conclusion

Every driver in Australia is required to have a minimum amount of insurance cover to be able to register their vehicle but there are extra levels of coverage that can deliver greater peace of mind to car owners.



Car insurance coverage can protect both the victim and the responsible party. Insurance coverage takes care of the financial aspects of the accident and damage caused by natural disasters. Be sure to inquire about the coverage inclusions that your provider is willing to pay.