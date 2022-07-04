Havoc on Wollondilly roads as flooding, rains return

Shire roads had not recovered from the last lot of flooding when they were again hit with water inundation at the weekend.
The water level at Menangle Weir peaked at 16.6 metres - well over the major flood level, but below the April peak - on Sunday morning and was still more than 13.5 metres early on Monday afternoon.
Meanwhile at Wallacia Weir, the level peaked at 13.85 metres about 2.45am on Monday.
All major bridges in and out of the shire remained closed on Monday, and several communities faced period of isolation, including those at Bents Basin Road, Wallacia; Eagle Creek Road, Werombi; Abbotsford Road, Picton; and those in the remote Yerranderie village and surrounds, with the Oberon-Colong Stock Route closed again.
Wollondilly mayor Matt Gould has kept residents informed with road and evacuation updates on Facebook.
He encouraged everyone to limit their movements across the shire while the road network was under added stress and expressed his disappointment in the behaviour of some residents.
"Please don't go through flood waters," Cr Gould said.
"We've had several cases of cars going through roads marked as closed and having to be extracted.
"Unfortunately we've had cases of people removing 'road closed' warning signs, and that's just not on.
"It's bad enough to put your own life at risk, but removing the signage is putting other lives at risk, and we've better than that.
"If it's flooded, forget it."
Cr Gould praised the work of emergency services and council staff, who were going above and beyond in the flooding crisis.
"I would like to give a huge thank you to the amazing work the SES is doing," he said.
"Our emergency agencies have been working flat chat across the shire keeping us safe and protecting us for the fourth time this year.
"And a huge thank you to [council] staff, the guys have been out non-stop, keeping us safe. A lot have been working way longer than they need to and we appreciate it.
"Our friends at Campbelltown have also offered to provide some equipment and crews and we really, really appreciate it."
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
