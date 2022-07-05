Assistance available to flood-affected residents

Camden, Wollondilly and Campbelltown are among 23 LGAs which will have access to disaster assistance following the flooding devastation at the weekend.
Assistance will be available under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) jointly funded by the state and federal governments.
Senator Murray Watt, minister for Emergency management, said many flood operations were still ongoing.
"We have seen some of these impacted communities being hit by floods for a third and fourth time in 18 months, which is extremely distressing to the residents of these communities," he said.
"The Australian and NSW governments have worked very cooperatively through this latest flood emergency, to ensure defence and other resources were deployed early and fast.
"We're now working hard together to make sure that impacted communities get the financial and other assistance they need as soon as possible."
Residents whose homes or belongings have been damaged, councils, small businesses, non-profits and primary producers can all apply for assistance, pending criteria is met.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
