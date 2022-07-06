Cult favourite chicken joint El Jannah proposed for Tahmoor

Great news, chook fans - cult favourite fried chicken joint El Jannah is coming to the shire!
The eatery, which has a location in Campbelltown, has a Development Application before council for the construction of a site at 3 Potters Lane, Tahmoor.
The application is for a "single detached structure with a floor area of 291sqm, including an ancillary hard-surface car park, landscaped area and drive-through facilities", planning documents lodged with Wollondilly Council reveal.
The applicant proposes the hours of operation will be between 9am and 11pm each day.
The maximum capacity of the premises will be 43 patrons and 10 staff, and deliveries are to be received no earlier than 8am.
Further plans on the proposed El Jannah development can be found on Wollondilly Council's website: wollondilly.nsw.gov.au.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
