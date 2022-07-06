Emergency services called to car submerged in flood waters at Wallacia

Emergency service crews are working to recover a car submerged in flood waters at Wallacia this afternoon.
Fire and Rescue received a call shortly before 1pm today (Wednesday, July 6), that a car was under water off Bents Basin Road.
Advertisement
Fire and Rescue teams from Warragamba and Regentville responded with their pumpers, tankers and heavy rescue trucks, alongside RFS teams from Wallacia and Silverdale, and NSW Police and NSW Ambulance crews.
Crews found a car on its roof washed up against a culvert at the location.
Swifter Water firefighters worked through their rescue plan to search the vehicle as it was secured and a rope system was set up to stabilise it.
"Fortunately no one was in the vehicle and a recovery vehicle will be arranged to remove the car," Fire and Rescue Warragamba posted to Facebook.
"Whilst the full story as to how the car ended up in this position [is unknown], it is a good reminder of the power of flood water and the danger it poses."
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.