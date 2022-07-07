Council submission highlights concerns

Wollondilly Council highlighted the difficulty in preparing disaster relief claims in its recent submission to the 2022 NSW Flood Inquiry.
The submission was made before the latest flood event at the weekend, but showcased many of the problems the council will again face in recovery from this latest disaster.
The council's submissions stated that the evidence requirements for accessing funding from state government relief support channels was difficult to provide.
They noted assets including photos from before and after specific disaster events were required, despite the fact that there was accumulated damage from successive events.
While Wollondilly Council benefitted from an initial grant from the Office of Local Government and recovery money from Resilience NSW to assist with the response and clean-up in 2022, some claims from 2020 and 2021 are yet to be paid, and the council has little to no assurance that all the claims made for 2022 will be successful.
"A review is required on the process and system for emergency relief claims, in particular the roles and responsibilities of the various agencies to ensure proactive, consistent, efficient and direct support to councils and community members in a timely manner," mayor Matt Gould said. "Council's budget and operations are significantly impacted when there is an emergency situation that we must respond to.
"We are on the ground looking making sure the community is safe, undertaking road and bridge closures and fixing the damage as fast as possible. We need to be able to get this assistance through much more quickly."
The council's submission also highlighted the issue of a lack of understanding about ownership and responsibilities for watercourses, including vegetation management on privately held Crown Land and Crown waterways. There is also confusion around ownership, responsibilities and coordination for cross-agency impacts, such when rail lines and roads are jointly affected and large repairs need to be managed.
The council has requested accessibility and consistency of information from rain and water gauges and timeliness and consistency of flood warning and evacuation messaging.
