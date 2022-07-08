Wollondilly mayor reaffirms call not to raise Warragamba Dam wall

Raising the Warragamba Dam wall would not prevent significant damage in the Hawkesbury-Nepean floodplain, Wollondilly Mayor Matt Gould believes.
Cr Gould has again called on the NSW Government to abandon plans to raise the wall up to 17 metres, citing the billion-dollar exercise would not achieve the flood mitigation outcomes which are being touted.
The mayor has spent the past week dealing with the floods in Wollondilly - the fourth of the year - and seeing the devastation on roads and properties.
"I fully understand the impacts of flooding on the Hawkesbury-Nepean but I don't believe that raising the Warragamba Dam wall will effectively mitigate flooding, and it certainly isn't the silver bullet some people are making it out to be," Cr Gould said.
"The government's own modelling shows that more than 50 per cent of flood waters can come from the Upper Nepean and catchments that are effectively downstream from the proposed wall.
"This has been seen from the floods that have impacted Wollondilly and Camden this week, where we had major flooding in excess of 16 metres at some locations. None of this water is captured by Warragamba Dam and all of it flows through to the Lower Nepean and Hawkesbury, so we would have been facing significant flooding along the Hawkesbury-Nepean even without the impacts of water from the Warragamba River."
Wollondilly Council and Blue Mountains Council have previously campaigned against the wall-raising plan, and the World Heritage Status of the Blue Mountains is also under threat it the proposal goes ahead.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet says he's committed to getting the Warragamba Dam wall raised as downstream farmers pile on the pressure amid the state's devastating floods.
But Mr Perrottet wants the federal government to go 50-50 with the state to finance the controversial project.
"This is a project in the billions of dollars, it is not a simple project," he said on Friday.
The premier said it was not the only solution as well at a time when the state has been warned to pull back from major infrastructure projects during the current economic turbulence.
NSW Labor leader Chris Minns was sceptical about the project and said he would like to see more money thrown into evacuation routes for flood-affected areas.
"I would have thought that would be the absolute priority," he said.
"You could actually see a situation that's improved as a result of state government money going into those communities, lifting the infrastructure, the evacuation routes for communities in flood-prone areas."
Cr Gould has a similar view.
"There clearly needs to be more done to manage and mitigate flooding along the Hawkesbury-Nepean, but there are faster and better options than raising Warragamba Dam that have not been properly considered," he said.
"We knew 10 days before the rain started that this was coming and should have started releasing water from Warragamba then to create more of an air gap.
"We could also lower the drinking water storage of Warragamba to create an additional permanent air gap and offset this through greater use of the desalination plant that we are already paying for and that is currently not being utilised.
"This would allow us to redirect the billions of dollars that raising the dam wall would cost into flood evacuation routes and road infrastructure that is desperately needed for at-risk communities across Greater Western Sydney and which would also improve transport links on a day to day basis."
Cr Gould said the floodplain would "still be at risk of catastrophic flooding" even if the wall was raised, and getting people out of harm's way was the number one priority.
"Raising Warragamba Dam is not in the interests of Western Sydney, potentially costing over $2 billion and enabling developers to cover rural floodplains with housing, as well as the possibility of creating a sense of complacency from those still at risk of catastrophic flooding," he said.
"The January 2017 Hawkesbury Nepean Flood Management Strategy stated that the raising of Warragamba Dam would facilitate the 'doubling' of the floodplain population by '134,000 people' by the year 2040."
"If we are serious about managing the risk along the Hawkesbury-Nepean the first thing we need to do is stop building more houses on the flood plain."
- with AAP
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
