Burlesque showcase coming to shire

It's a little risque, a little raunchy and a lot of fun - you don't want to miss this upcoming juggernaut burlesque student showcase.
Picton's Vixen and Vamp Burlesque school has partnered with the Muse School of Burlesque in the Illawarra and Sutherland to put on two spectacular shows highlighting the excellent work of their students. Muse, run by burlesque veteran Mae de la Rue, has previously hosted showcases in 2019 and 2021, while Vixen and Vamp kicked off under founder Ruby Ratchet's tutelage in 2021.
Together they are excited to present an extravaganza of group routines and solo performances over two spectacular showcases in Picton and Bulli this month.
Attendees will enjoy a night of glamour and fun as the old world of burlesque meets the modern.
Both schools consider burlesque to be a fabulous, body positive, inclusive artform which 'celebrates the seductive art of striptease', with a healthy dose of satire.
Audiences are encouraged to dress to impress, bring a healthy sense of humour and be ready to cheer and shout.
Ruby Ratchet, who has been dancing for more than 20 years and teaching for three, said burlesque was a uniquely healing, transformative genre for students from all walks of life.
"I believe that burlesque can help people to connect with their inner truth and can help express that truth through dance and performance," she said.
de la Rue said she was excited to have the schools in partnership, and both benefitting from the teaching of 'guest muse' Trixie Vixen.
"I'm thrilled to have Trixie Vixen at both Muse School of Burlesque in Wollongong, and to have introduced her to Ruby to be able to teach at Vixen and Vamp in Picton," she said. "It's exciting to see what everyone is creating and I can't wait to share what our students have been working on."
