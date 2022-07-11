Wollondilly Advertiser

Burlesque showcase coming to shire

Updated July 11 2022 - 6:53am, first published 6:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fun show: Don't miss the burlesque showcase at Picton this week. Picture: Stuart Bucknell Photography

It's a little risque, a little raunchy and a lot of fun - you don't want to miss this upcoming juggernaut burlesque student showcase.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Picton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.