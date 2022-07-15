$2m funding for Wollondilly Performing Arts Centre

The shire's planned Performing Arts Centre has received an extra boost thanks to new government funding.
Arts minister Ben Franklin visited Picton this week to announced $2 million would be going towards the state-of-the-art building through the Creative Capital program.
The 350-seat facility is expected to attract diverse performances and provide new opportunities for audiences to access vibrant arts and cultural experiences in Wollondilly.
"The funding will see a tension wire grid installed above the seating area for safer and inclusive access above the stage and a commercial kitchen fit-out," Mr Franklin said.
"The investment will also see a seating pit, which can be transformed to an orchestra pit and dock leveler installed to ensure touring shows can safely load and unload at the venue.
"This is an important cultural infrastructure project for Wollondilly that will shape its future as a destination for arts and culture and enhance experiences for audiences and visitors alike."
Construction on the Wollondilly Performing Arts Centre is expected to being in September.
Wollondilly MP Nathaniel Smith welcomed the government's funding as a tourism booster.
"The Wollondilly PAC will be an important drawcard for the region and will attract big name performers to the area, boosting the local economy and bringing Picton to life," he said.
"This targeted funding will ensure the new PAC will be fully accessible and have the technical necessities to provide better cultural experiences for local community groups and audiences, as well as for visitors, artists, and performers.
"This is a great investment by the NSW Government, which will really benefit and be enjoyed by people of all ages in Wollondilly."
Wollondilly mayor Matt Gould said the Performing Arts Centre would be the centrepiece of the new Wollondilly Cultural Precinct and the funding would aid accessibility and technical upgrades.
"I'd like to thank the NSW Government and Minister Ben Franklin for this funding, which will enable us to make the space the best it can be to meet the needs of all our users," he said.
"Thank you also to the community groups who sent letters of support as part of the funding application."
Further details on the Creative Capital program are available on the Create NSW website at www.create.nsw.gov.au.
