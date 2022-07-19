Mural art trail project to give fire-affected a voice

A new project which combine creative expression, tourism and healing is under way in Wollondilly.
Tahmoor artist Joe Quilter and Southern Tablelands Arts are spearheading a project called Paint the Town, which will culminate in a mural festival October.
Advertisement
Mr Quilter had been toying with the idea of a street art festival for a few years, and with the help of Southern Tablelands Arts, was able to secure a bushfire recovery grant to hold the event.
Part of Paint the Town's purpose is sharing the therapeutic nature of artistic expression with communities still reeling from the 2019 Green Wattle Creek bushfires.
"We're engaging and working with fire-affected community members across four shires - Wollondilly, Wingecarribee, Upper Lachlan and Goulburn," Mr Quilter said.
"Paint the Town will go over two years, and the first stage, which we've already done, is a co-design workshop with fire-affected residents. It's a therapeutic process to support recovery. Many people are still rebuilding. We worked with Alexandra from Wildflower Holistic Services to facilitate the therapeutic side of things, and I facilitated the design element.
"Participants drew up a timeline of their experiences and wrote down or drew pictures of symbolism that stood out to them. The theme of the festival is 'regrowth, rebirth and regeneration', so we want the murals to be positive, and the workshop gave us a whole range of ideas and imagery to put in our design brief."
Step two of the process took place on Friday in Picton. Locals attended a mural-painting workshop with Mr Quilter, and learnt about the history of the artform.
"From cave paintings to Pompeii, ancient Rome, graffiti in the London tower, the Sistine Chapel and more, it was a comprehensive history of mural art and the evolution of the contemporary movement," he said.
"We talked about how to paint a mural, techniques involved and how to manage scale. Now the next stage will be painting the murals."
Several shire locations have been mapped out for murals - like a small-scale version of the Australian Silo Art Trail. While professional artists will be completing the works over two weeks in late September and early October, anyone in the community can take part in the creation of a special mural at the Picton Botanical Gardens.
The event on Sunday, September 25 will see everyone come together to paint the toilet block, with Mr Quilter's help, while enjoying a barbecue and some music from Tahmoor's River Road Creative.
After all Wollondilly mural sites are complete (expected to be October 9), locals and visitors will be able to follow maps to enjoy the art. Mr Quilter expects the pieces will become a fantastic tourist drawcard in future years, and eventually link up with the murals which will be created in the three remaining shires.
"The process is great - it's hard work and a lot to do, but at the end of two years we will have established that trail and given fire-affected community members a voice," he said.
"And we will have empowered people with knowledge to paint their own murals."
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.