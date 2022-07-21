Six-year-old injured in two-vehicle crash at Wilton

A six-year-old boy has been hospitalised following a two-vehicle crash at Wilton yesterday.
Emergency services were called to the the southbound lanes of the Hume Highway near the Picton Road interchange about 12.45pm on Thursday, July 21 after receiving reports of a two-vehicle incident.
Police were told a white Nissan Navara driven by a 47-year-old man with a 30-year-old woman, six-year-old boy and 10-month-old boy as passengers was stopped in the breakdown lane, when it was allegedly struck from behind by a Great Wall utility, driven by a 26-year-old man.
Camden Police Area Command officers secured a crime scene, which was then examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the older child at the scene before he was taken to Westmead Children's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The woman and the younger child were treated for minor injuries and taken to Westmead Hospital as a precaution.
The older man was not reported injured.
The 26-year-old man was arrested and taken to Campbelltown Hospital for mandatory testing. He suffered minor injuries.
He was later conveyed to Camden Police Station where he was released pending further inquiries, police say.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has available dashcam footage, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
